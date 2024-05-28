Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Raises Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in ASML were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of ASML by 4.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 23.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,873,000 after buying an additional 7,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML stock traded up $17.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $973.76. The stock had a trading volume of 266,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,833. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $936.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $853.03. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $1,056.34. The stock has a market cap of $384.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. Research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

ASML has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Redburn Atlantic raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

