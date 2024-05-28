Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Sells 2,000 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA reduced its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Corning were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 232.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 347.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $990,772.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,266.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $990,772.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,266.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $553,219.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,841 shares of company stock worth $7,971,257 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC lowered Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Corning Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.05. 591,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,791,004. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $36.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

