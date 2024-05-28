MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.60.

ML has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet raised MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MoneyLion from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other news, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 20,207 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $1,315,071.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,412,958.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Adam Vanwagner sold 4,478 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $378,794.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,835,363.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 20,207 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $1,315,071.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 805,362 shares in the company, valued at $52,412,958.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 160,367 shares of company stock valued at $10,718,774 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of MoneyLion by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of MoneyLion by 69.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of MoneyLion by 13.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ML opened at $93.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $987.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.36 and a beta of 2.68. MoneyLion has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $97.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.53 and its 200 day moving average is $58.94.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.32 million. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. MoneyLion’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.29) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MoneyLion will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

