Morgan Stanley Raises Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $76.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.58.

PNW traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $76.68. The company had a trading volume of 142,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,038. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.47. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.48.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $951.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 338.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2,620.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

