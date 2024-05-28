National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.90

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 339337 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

NCMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

National CineMedia Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $546.59 million, a P/E ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.93.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $34.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.73 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 426.76% and a return on equity of 3.45%. On average, analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 17,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 38.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 13.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

