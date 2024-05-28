Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 248.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GTHX. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target (up from $4.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

GTHX traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,455,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,807. G1 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.44.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.40% and a negative return on equity of 74.75%. The business had revenue of $14.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. 24.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients treated with a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

