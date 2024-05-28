Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Lowered by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,539 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 7,746 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $15,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $2,558,598,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15,039.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,010,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,859 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Netflix by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,654,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,978 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 475,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $231,258,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,219,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $1.11 on Tuesday, hitting $647.86. 1,724,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,211,517. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $608.17 and a 200-day moving average of $552.01. The stock has a market cap of $279.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $652.00.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,545 shares of company stock worth $40,704,683 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $585.00 target price (down previously from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.