New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Trading 2.7% Higher

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.49 and last traded at $3.42. Approximately 2,496,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 31,005,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYCB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays started coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.39.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 338.00 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 27,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 64,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,377.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1,237.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after buying an additional 447,937 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,755,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 212.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after buying an additional 1,348,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 108,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 47,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.