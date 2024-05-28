NFT (NFT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.00

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. NFT has a total market cap of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00009474 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00011336 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001370 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,326.63 or 1.00061470 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00011703 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.34 or 0.00111795 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00003793 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About NFT

NFT (NFT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.