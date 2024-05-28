Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.42.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOK. StockNews.com raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

NOK opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $4.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nokia Oyj

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 8,484 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 39,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 20,849 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 41,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

