Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on JWN. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.69.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Nordstrom

Nordstrom Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:JWN opened at $21.52 on Friday. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $23.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average is $18.54.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 49.30%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at $1,081,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 363,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after buying an additional 125,877 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 150,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 68,529 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,312,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,552,000 after purchasing an additional 757,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

(Get Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.