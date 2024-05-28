Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Short Interest Up 233.3% in May

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Nortech Systems Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NSYS traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.68. 14,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,243. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.79. Nortech Systems has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $19.15. The company has a market cap of $32.24 million, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $34.22 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nortech Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

