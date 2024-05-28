Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Short Interest Up 233.3% in May

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:NSYS traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.68. 14,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,243. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.79. Nortech Systems has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $19.15. The company has a market cap of $32.24 million, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $34.22 million during the quarter.
Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.
