Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.76% from the stock’s previous close.

NPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upgraded Northland Power to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Northland Power from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$31.96.

NPI traded down C$0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$23.65. The company had a trading volume of 288,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,097. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$19.36 and a 52 week high of C$30.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

