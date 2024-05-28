Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU) Senior Officer Charles-Olivier Tarte Sells 37,500 Shares

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Charles-Olivier Tarte sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.85, for a total transaction of C$106,875.00.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NOU stock traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$2.82. The company had a trading volume of 27,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,713. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.01. The stock has a market cap of C$317.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.18. Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. has a 12 month low of C$2.55 and a 12 month high of C$4.81.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.23) by C($0.04). On average, equities analysts forecast that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Matawinie graphite property including 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,264 hectares located in Quebec.

