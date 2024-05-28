Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Hits New 1-Year High at $218.28

Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $218.28 and last traded at $217.63, with a volume of 59842 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $213.61.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVMI shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Nova in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nova in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Nova from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Nova from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.86, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.29.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.78 million. Nova had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nova Ltd. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVMI. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Nova in the third quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nova by 20.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nova by 46.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nova during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Nova during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.



Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

