Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd lowered its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,055 shares during the quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd owned about 0.07% of Nutrien worth $19,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,052,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,905,000 after buying an additional 332,190 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 1.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,708,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,374,000 after purchasing an additional 214,299 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Nutrien by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,331,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,381,000 after purchasing an additional 239,578 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 10,057,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,121,000 after purchasing an additional 131,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,520,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,313,000 after purchasing an additional 258,244 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Nutrien from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Nutrien from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.32.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.68. 314,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,907,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $69.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 126.32%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

