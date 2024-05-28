Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.36

Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.36 and last traded at $40.01, with a volume of 37415 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.22.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.76.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUSC. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 65,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 226.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 18,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 29.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 18,549 shares in the last quarter.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
