Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.48

Shares of Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.48 and last traded at $30.48, with a volume of 871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.38.

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NUGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in large-cap US stocks selected for growth, quality, and value factors. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.