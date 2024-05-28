NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Raised to Buy at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $325.00 price objective on the semiconductor provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $265.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NXPI. TD Cowen increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $267.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $277.17 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $163.26 and a twelve month high of $280.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $249.17 and its 200-day moving average is $231.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.54.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $762,077,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $535,747,000 after buying an additional 2,097,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,921,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,201,543,000 after buying an additional 1,909,898 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $164,044,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,319,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

