OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Shares Up 1.5%

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.39 and last traded at $34.34. Approximately 94,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 39,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OMRON stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,242,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,912 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.09% of OMRON worth $104,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, device and module solutions, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, motion and drives, robotics, energy conservation, power supplies, and automation system products.

