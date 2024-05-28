Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.130-0.140 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $62.5 million-$63.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.3 million. Ooma also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.550-0.580 EPS.
OOMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Ooma from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Ooma from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $14.50 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Ooma from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.67.
Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $61.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.46 million. Ooma had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Ooma will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.
