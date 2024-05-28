Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.25.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OTEX. StockNews.com raised Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. CIBC reduced their price target on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Open Text from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd.
Open Text stock opened at $30.07 on Tuesday. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $28.19 and a fifty-two week high of $45.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.
Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Open Text had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Open Text will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.29%.
Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.
