Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OTEX. StockNews.com raised Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. CIBC reduced their price target on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Open Text from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Open Text alerts:

View Our Latest Report on OTEX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Open Text Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in Open Text by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 60,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in Open Text by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 8,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Open Text by 125.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Open Text stock opened at $30.07 on Tuesday. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $28.19 and a fifty-two week high of $45.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Open Text had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Open Text will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Open Text Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.29%.

Open Text Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.