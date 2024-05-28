OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ OPGN opened at $3.30 on Friday. OpGen has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $38.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of -0.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OpGen

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OpGen stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 331,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned approximately 2.63% of OpGen as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

