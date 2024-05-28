Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Price Target Raised to C$1.70 at Ventum Financial

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Ventum Financial from C$1.60 to C$1.70 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Ventum Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.00% from the company’s previous close.
ORE has been the subject of several other reports. Pi Financial decreased their target price on Orezone Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.65 to C$1.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Orezone Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.73.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Orezone Gold
Orezone Gold Stock Performance
Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$92.01 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Orezone Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Goodman purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.84 per share, with a total value of C$83,940.00.
About Orezone Gold
Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Orezone Gold
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.