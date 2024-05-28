Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) Short Interest Update

Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 3,000.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Osino Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:OSIIF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.32. The company had a trading volume of 15,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,610. Osino Resources has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13.

Get Osino Resources alerts:

Osino Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Osino Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project that consists of 11 licenses covering 153,206 hectares located in Central Namibia; holds 100% interest in the Ondundu gold exploration property covering 19,969 hectares located in Namibia; and Otjikoto East gold project that consists of one license covering approximately 38,114 hectares located in Northern Namibia.

Receive News & Ratings for Osino Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osino Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.