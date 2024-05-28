Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) Short Interest Update

Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 3,000.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Osino Resources Stock Up 0.8 %
OTCMKTS:OSIIF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.32. The company had a trading volume of 15,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,610. Osino Resources has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13.
Osino Resources Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Osino Resources
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Osino Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osino Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.