Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.56.

OVV has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ovintiv

Ovintiv Price Performance

Ovintiv stock opened at $48.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $55.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 2.65.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore sold 9,300 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $471,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,012.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ovintiv news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore sold 9,300 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $471,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,012.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,564 shares of company stock worth $5,260,818. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 107.6% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.