PAAL AI (PAAL) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $313.57 Million

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. PAAL AI has a market capitalization of $313.57 million and $5.38 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PAAL AI has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. One PAAL AI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAAL AI Token Profile

PAAL AI was first traded on June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 818,339,410 tokens. The official message board for PAAL AI is medium.com/@admin_42570. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. PAAL AI’s official website is www.paal.ai.

PAAL AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 818,339,410.0094119 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.39278275 USD and is down -8.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $4,699,032.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAAL AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAAL AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

