Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Ultra Clean worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 545,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,194,000 after purchasing an additional 24,673 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,211,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,962,000 after purchasing an additional 190,942 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter worth $1,871,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.40. The stock had a trading volume of 217,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,491. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.15 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.82 and a 200-day moving average of $38.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $477.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.00 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 2.09%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UCTT shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultra Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Insider Activity at Ultra Clean

In related news, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 5,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $249,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,645.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ultra Clean news, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 5,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $249,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,645.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 3,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $154,480.71. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,865.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,782 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

