Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Buys 176,414 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,383,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,414 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Rimini Street were worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Rimini Street by 193.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 576,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 379,709 shares in the last quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the third quarter worth $772,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 30.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,358,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 318,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 258.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 189,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 136,296 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rimini Street Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Rimini Street stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 222,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,684. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.05. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $239.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rimini Street ( NASDAQ:RMNI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $106.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.62 million. Rimini Street had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Rimini Street from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rimini Street news, EVP David W. Rowe sold 10,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total transaction of $32,446.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 385,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,104.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 30,588 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total transaction of $91,152.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,720.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Rowe sold 10,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $32,446.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 385,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,104.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,684 shares of company stock worth $391,361 over the last three months. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support. The company engages in the provision of support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients' application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support, a mission-critical support for Oracle, SAP, proprietary and open-source database, and technology software; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of personalized software security services and solutions; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems.

