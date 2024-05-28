Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 815,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 26,048 shares during the quarter. Motorcar Parts of America accounts for about 1.5% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 4.16% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $7,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPAA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2,333.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 10,337 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Corton Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 11.9% during the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 23,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorcar Parts of America Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPAA traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.33. 76,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.49. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14.

Motorcar Parts of America Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

