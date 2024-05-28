Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,905 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust were worth $5,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PINE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 65,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:PINE traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,893. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.66 million, a P/E ratio of -381.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average of $15.85. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $17.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PINE shares. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Jonestrading decreased their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.