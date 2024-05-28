Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 267,313 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the period. FS Bancorp comprises approximately 2.0% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 3.43% of FS Bancorp worth $9,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FSBW. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 284,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in FS Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

NASDAQ:FSBW traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.54. The company had a trading volume of 9,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,310. The company has a market capitalization of $253.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.62. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.07 and a 52 week high of $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.05 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 14.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.71%.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

