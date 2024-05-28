Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the quarter. Unity Bancorp accounts for about 1.4% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.24% of Unity Bancorp worth $6,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNTY. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Bancorp

In other news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $70,694.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,359.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James A. Hughes sold 1,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $31,535.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,410.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent Geraci sold 2,600 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $70,694.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,359.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Unity Bancorp Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of UNTY stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $27.42. 12,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,056. The stock has a market cap of $275.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.57. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $30.70.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $25.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.15 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Unity Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.65%.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

