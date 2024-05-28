Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,125 Shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 167,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services accounts for about 1.4% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.01% of First Business Financial Services worth $6,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in First Business Financial Services by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in First Business Financial Services by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 36,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Kent Lorenz sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $46,415.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,440.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Business Financial Services Price Performance

FBIZ stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.19. The company had a trading volume of 6,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $41.03. The company has a market capitalization of $283.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.68.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $62.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.47 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Business Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on FBIZ shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

