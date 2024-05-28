Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 392,359 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,546 shares during the period. Civista Bancshares makes up 1.5% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Civista Bancshares were worth $7,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 294.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Civista Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Civista Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Civista Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ CIVB traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $14.36. 31,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.85. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80. The firm has a market cap of $225.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $58.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Civista Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Civista Bancshares Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

