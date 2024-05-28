Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Lowers Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 787 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 109,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,685,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 2,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.65.

Amgen Trading Down 0.2 %

AMGN traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $305.84. 2,425,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,831,806. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $285.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.99. The firm has a market cap of $164.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

