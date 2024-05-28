Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN) Director Dennis M. Weibling Acquires 15,926 Shares

Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN – Get Free Report) Director Dennis M. Weibling purchased 15,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $31,692.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,787.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Palladyne AI Stock Performance

PDYN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.85. 227,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,801. The company has a market capitalization of $49.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 3.27. Palladyne AI Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $3.25.

Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Palladyne AI had a negative net margin of 1,390.02% and a negative return on equity of 74.87%. The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter.

Palladyne AI Company Profile

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments.

