Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $765,000 Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 46,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $472,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 391,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,401,000 after acquiring an additional 44,984 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 35,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,623,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total transaction of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total transaction of $781,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,713.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,786. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.8 %

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $227.00. The stock had a trading volume of 649,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,186. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.06. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $225.60 and a one year high of $287.32. The stock has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

