Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $867,000 Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 588.5% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.06. 614,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,868. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $120.32 and a one year high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.07. The company has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

PPG Industries announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on PPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.47.

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish bought 2,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,388.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PPG Industries news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish bought 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,192.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

