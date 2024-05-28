Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lowered its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,540,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,100,000 after purchasing an additional 56,595 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,400,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in VICI Properties by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 514,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,394,000 after purchasing an additional 236,430 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 286.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 20,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $28.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,054,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,179,936. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $33.40. The company has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.99 and its 200 day moving average is $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.61%.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 3,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

