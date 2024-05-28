Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 100 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $747,267,000 after acquiring an additional 623,974 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,431,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,451,000 after buying an additional 29,989 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,124,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $595,075,000 after buying an additional 154,886 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,593,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,435,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,529,000 after buying an additional 40,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 19th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

TRV traded down $1.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.36. 190,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,494. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $232.75. The stock has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.