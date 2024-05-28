Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 200 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,264 shares of company stock valued at $3,458,757. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:AMT traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $186.72. 539,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,401,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.71. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $219.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.27.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.91.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

