Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 300 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $415,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $415,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at $39,878,545.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,787 shares of company stock valued at $11,105,175 in the last three months. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EMN stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $100.69. 154,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,855. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $68.89 and a fifty-two week high of $102.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.54 and a 200 day moving average of $90.38.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 41.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EMN

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.