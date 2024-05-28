Parallel Advisors LLC Has $4.04 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 220,760.0% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 44,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after buying an additional 44,152 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 5.0% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 50,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 8.7% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 11,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.1 %

IBM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.79. 381,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,708,776. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $127.46 and a one year high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.39. The company has a market cap of $156.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.74.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.