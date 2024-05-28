Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 438 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,850,000 after acquiring an additional 10,516 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 6,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $782,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADI. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $222.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.23.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $232.81. 666,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,355,092. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $241.88. The stock has a market cap of $115.52 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.98%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,613. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

