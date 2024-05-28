Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 580 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,144,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,581,000 after acquiring an additional 165,474 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,010,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,337,000 after purchasing an additional 24,945 shares during the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,959,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,542,000 after buying an additional 793,976 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 993,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,182,000 after buying an additional 62,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wind River Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wind River Trust Co now owns 805,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,874,000 after buying an additional 15,688 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

VT stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.93. 1,087,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,846,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.31 and a 200-day moving average of $105.15. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $112.92.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

