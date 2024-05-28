Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Sold by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at $41,497,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,299,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,173 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 11,330,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,714 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 781,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 9.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,832,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,340,000 after buying an additional 1,272,851 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PARA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

Shares of NASDAQ PARA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.93. 2,547,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,039,855. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.99. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.73, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -133.32%.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

