Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Receives C$35.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$35.80.

A number of research firms have recently commented on POU. CIBC boosted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cormark lowered Paramount Resources from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Price Performance

In related news, Senior Officer Rodrigo Sousa sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.70, for a total transaction of C$327,014.00. In related news, Senior Officer Garth W.J. Stotts sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.10, for a total transaction of C$385,233.60. Also, Senior Officer Rodrigo Sousa sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.70, for a total value of C$327,014.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,187 shares of company stock worth $3,071,698. Insiders own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Resources stock opened at C$32.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.67. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of C$24.59 and a 52 week high of C$33.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$30.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.93.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C($0.13). Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of C$452.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$415.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Resources will post 1.8292264 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Paramount Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is 78.26%.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

Featured Articles

