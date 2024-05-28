Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.25

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.25 and last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 168722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MD shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded Pediatrix Medical Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

The company has a market cap of $615.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $495.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.25 million. As a group, analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $522,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 13,033 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $655,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 11.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 311,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 20,978 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

