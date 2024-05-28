Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.38.

PR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

PR stock opened at $15.83 on Thursday. Permian Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 4.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Permian Resources will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 21.82%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $1,067,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 9,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $141,390,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,477,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,251,949.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $1,067,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,279.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,641,849 shares of company stock worth $512,849,598. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. purchased a new position in Permian Resources during the 4th quarter worth $353,683,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,315,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,088,000 after buying an additional 19,847,358 shares during the period. OnyxPoint Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,159,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Permian Resources by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,158,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,961,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464,093 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Permian Resources by 480.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,054,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012,287 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

